VIDEO: Burglary suspects smash door, break in Leiper’s Fork Market

LEIPER’S FORK, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying what appears to be two white males who broke into Leiper’s Fork Market last Thursday around 4:30 a.m.

In a video shared by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, two white men use an object to break the glass on the front door then climb through into the business.

Shortly after, the video shows one of the suspects come outside with something large in his hands. Both suspects can be seen running from the scene.

One suspect is wearing a black jacket with Santa Cruz on the back and light-colored shorts.

Photo: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

The second suspect is wearing an olive green jacket with a blue yoke and black shorts with a white stripe down the side.

Officials say the suspects were seen in a light-colored, extended cab pickup truck.

Photo: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives are working to determine whether these suspects are also responsible for the burglary of Davis Grocery which happened on July 14 in the Boston Community.

If you have information, please call Detective Jessica Richards at 615-790-5554 Ext. 3224. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 and you could receive a 1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

To send an anonymous tip through text to WCSO simply, type the keyword TIPWCSO, add a space, type your information to 847411.

