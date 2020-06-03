Video shows man choke protester in Cookeville square

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have charged a man accused of choking a protester during a heated exchange Tuesday night in the Cookeville square.

Cell phone video captured by Emily Ely and provided to News 2 shows a man scream “do you understand me?” at a small group of protesters gathered in downtown Cookeville. The protesters can be heard chanting, “*expletive* racism, *expletive* Nazis, *expletive* the KKK.”

The man then rushes up into the face of some protesters and repeats, “do you understand me?” One protester responds, “do you understand that you’re being racist?”

There is an exchange between the two and at one point, the man begins choking the protester, until people nearby are able to pull him off.

Cookeville police identified the man in the video as Kevin Pullen and said he was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. He was held in the Putnam County jail on a $7,500 bond.

