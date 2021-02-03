Video shows La Hacienda owner and customers holding down robbery suspect until police arrive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — They came for tacos and margaritas at La Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Donelson and they ended up catching an aggravated robbery suspect, possibly even saving the owner’s life.

Cellphone video taken by an employee shows the robbery suspect, police identified as 34-year-old Keenan Cook, after he was tackled to the ground by a group of customers and employees.

According to an arrest warrant, Cook came into the restaurant at dinner time Tuesday and ordered a taco from Owner Irma Torres.

“All of a sudden, he ran around to confront her, and asked her to take all of the money out of the cash register. So, while she was doing that, she became very worried because she thought she saw a gun on him, and she told me she was worried that he would start shooting up the place on her way out and there were still a lot of customers,” Torres’ daughter Dulce Torres told News 2 Wednesday.

Torres noticed the man had a weapon, so she tried to grab it, but it turned out to be a knife and it cut her fingers.

That’s when customers who were eating noticed what was happening. A customer threw a chair at him and Cook ran.

Gustavo Torres, who had gone in the back to get a taco made, came out and ran out front after Cook. Police say that’s when Torres was stabbed several times in his side and chest.

But he wasn’t alone for long. A group of nearly ten customers and employees were right behind him, tackling Cook to the ground.

The video shows the group standing over Cook as Gustavo Torres lays on top of him, until police arrive.

Dulce Torres tells News 2 their customers and employees are like family and she credits them for saving her parents’ lives.

“My mother had a couple of her fingers were cut, the only major damage, two of her fingers were severed so they will require surgery for that,” she said, “And my father, he had surgery last night around 3, but apparently it missed any major organs so he’s going to be fine.”

As for Cook, this isn’t his first, second or even third violent robbery. He pleaded guilty to robbing three Nashville gas stations, in which two clerks were also assaulted, back in October 2017.

“I hope he gets the help he needs but that requires a long sentence to make sure he doesn’t end up killing somebody, whatever needs to be done,” said Dulce Torres.

A spokesperson for the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office tells News 2 that Cook was sentenced to six years for those 2017 robberies, but was released on probation after completing a drug program called Residential Drug Abuse Program.

The spokesperson said Cook is technically now in violation of probation in addition to this new aggravated robbery charge.

La Hacienda is still open for business as the owners recover, thanks to the Torres children.