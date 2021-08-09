Video captures burglar stealing from local musician’s condo while he was asleep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local musician says he woke up on Monday morning with various items missing from his apartment.

“I was looking for like my keys and I was like ‘huh that’s weird.’ I don’t know where my keys are. I couldn’t find my sunglasses and I looked on my cameras like ‘what happened?” Joel Crouse said.

Crouse said he was shocked when he found a stranger looking around his high-rise condo at The SoBro.

“He came in definitely while I was asleep. Kind of peeks overlooks and steals everything. He stole my toothbrush. My house soap too,” Crouse said.

The suspect stole various items, including Crouse’s friend’s treasured, unique guitar.

“First thought was wow, that’s a bummer, but what do you say to one of your best friends? They got robbed,” Todd Bond said.

Bond and Crouse filed a police report but wound up walking around downtown trying to find the suspect themselves. The two posted the video to social media which sparked some traction as well.

“Every time we asked a question we got an answer and it just led to the next step,” Bond said.

Crouse said someone reached out through Instagram to alert him that the suspect was seen at the downtown YMCA location. So the pair went to check it out and found the man responsible.

Crouse and Bond documented the experience on social media where they confronted the suspect, who was still wearing Crouse’s shoes and asked him to lead them to the stolen items.

“He was very very helpful after that,” Crouse said.

Crouse said all of the stolen possessions were returned and the suspect was arrested by Metro Nashville Police officers.

Crouse and Bond agreed that the most important thing was for the man to receive mental health treatment as he told them he was addicted to drugs.