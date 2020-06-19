Victims stabbed, pepper sprayed during assault over paternity test in North Nashville

Live Now
Crime Tracker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple people were stabbed with a knife and pepper sprayed during an incident at a North Nashville.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of 25th Avenue North.

Metro police reported the suspects called the victim to the home to discuss a paternity test and when the victim arrived, the suspects began punching her.

A friend of the victim tried to intervene and was assaulted by third unknown person, according to Metro police.

Investigators said the commotion caused a large number people to come out to watch the altercation.

According to Metro police, that resulted in multiple people being pepper sprayed and cut with a knife.

Metro police did not immediately release any information on the suspects and it is not known if anyone was arrested.

