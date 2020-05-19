Victims of random Nashville machete attack suffered ‘dozens of slashing, hacking wounds’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Brentwood couple attacked with a machete over the weekend inside the office of a downtown Nashville storage facility sustained “dozens of slashing and hacking wounds,” according to Metro police.

Leanne Craft, 50, and Kevin Craft, 55, were attacked Sunday afternoon, while waiting inside the office of Public Storage at 800 Fifth Avenue South. Police said Kelvin Edwards, 35, walked into the office and, without warning, repeatedly struck the victims with his machete, even after they were badly bleeding on the floor.

Six Metro officers rushed into the storage facility office to render aid to the Crafts, including James Hill.

“From my observations of the victims, they had sustained I would estimate dozens of slashing and hacking wounds to themselves and it did not appear to be a one-time attack,” Hill told News 2. “I believe it was sustained. It appeared to be sustained, based off the injuries I observed.”

Hill, along with five other Metro officers, used special training in trauma care to apply multiple tourniquets to the Crafts in an effort to control the bleeding.

“One of the things we’re taught in the academy is that individuals who suffer major hemorrhaging, especially from their arteries in their legs, they can potentially succumb to their injuries within a minute or two minutes,” he explained. “I think that maybe speaks to the resiliency of the victims, how much they wanted to make it out of that situation.”

The couple was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition.

Police said Edwards, who is homeless, told detectives he was angry over the COVID-19 shutdowns and his inability to get into the Nashville Rescue Mission. Edwards was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Edwards, who had an Arkansas driver license with a Little Rock address, had been in Nashville since at least 2016, the year of his first arrest in Tennessee, police explained. He was convicted of felony vandalism in 2017 and, while in jail, was charged with deliberately spitting on two Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies. He was convicted on charges of assault for that incident.