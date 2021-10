NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting Friday night.

It happened on McClurkan Avenue before 8 p.m.

The victim — a 51-year-old — was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say the details behind the shooting are unknown, but it is believed the suspects are two men.

Officers have located the actual crime scene and are still investigating.