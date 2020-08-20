Victim stabbed in neck at Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 58-year-old man is accused of stabbing someone in the neck at a Nashville bar.

According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 3200 block of Gallatin Pike Wednesday where they met suspect, Paul Armes.

Metro police said he eventually admitted to stabbing the victim in the side of his neck.

The affidavit stated both were hanging out and drinking when Armes got upset because his cell phone went missing.

Officers said surveillance video showed the victim holding up a chair and putting it back down without swinging it at the suspect. Right after that, Armes was seen stabbing the victim in the neck.

Police said he was also previously convicted of stabbing someone at a bar back in 1999, and faces an aggravated assault charge.

The victim in this case had life threatening injuries but was in stable condition.