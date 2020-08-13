Victim speaks as police hunt for man accused of sexual assault at Stones River Greenway

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are on the hunt for a man that they say is accused of sexually assaulting two women at the popular Stones River Greenway.

The first happened around 8:15 Wednesday morning and then again 15 minutes later. During the first incident, the victim reported that the suspect asked for directions before attempting to grab her breast. She turned away from him and he reportedly walked off, laughing.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Around 15 minutes later, a second victim reported she was assaulted on the greenway near Lytle Park. The victim who didn’t want to be identified for safety concerns says the man had a bright colored towel on his head, and that’s what really stood out in her mind.

“He had a colorful towel and that kind of stood out, had blue and orange in it,” the woman told News 2.

That towel would soon flash in her eyes and mind as the man sexually assaulted her not long after, after running past her twice.

“I keep going and I get to a part that’s more secluded, there’s a lot of trees on both sides and I got right there at that point, and I felt these two arms come around me from behind, and reached up and grabbed my breasts, and the way I knew it was him is because his arms were wrapped in that towel and I had seen the towel on his head. That’s how I knew it was him,” she explained.

Her scream would run the man off.

“Yeah I mean it scared me to death. I was like, what is this.”

Her instincts kicked in as she took off after him in hopes of getting a picture.

“I guess my adrenaline was high, and I was shaky about it, and I fell, and when I fell I hit on my face,” she said, adding that she busted her lip and chipped her tooth.

The man was soon out of sight. The victim tells News 2 that it all still seems surreal.

“It was the weirdest thing. There’s part of me that’s angry, that’s mad you know. I was obviously pissed off. It just makes me angry that people like that are out there,” she explained.

However, she says he isn’t going to stop her from hitting the greenway.

“The one thing that I feel is that I don’t want this to frighten me from doing something I love, you know. I go out every single day and I’m not going to let it stop me,” she said.

The victim said she is going to take extra steps to protect herself now, like carrying pepper spray, and she hopes that sharing her story will make others more vigilant as well.