Victim in December arson case dies, investigators asking for additional witnesses to come forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities need additional witnesses to come forward following a case of arson that recently turned deadly.

Leila Dawson was arrested after officials say she set a woman on fire inside a duplex on Alameda Street in North Nashville in December 2019.

Leila Dawson

According to video from neighbors, Dawson was seen leaving as smoke filled the home and the doorway.

The victim, Tabatha Blaylock, was found inside the home with severe burns, officials said. Blaylock died last week as a result of her injuries.

Dawson remains in custody.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Nashville Fire Department Arson Hotline at (615) 862-5640 or TN State Arson Hotline at (800) 762-3017.