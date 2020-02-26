Victim found shot on 1st Avenue South after reported shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was found shot in the torso on 1st Avenue South and Mildred Shute Avenue.

According to Metro Police, it is believed to have started with a call on the 1500 block of Lebanon Pike. Reports from that call indicated two vehicles, a white and a gray sedan, were shooting at each other.

Additional details about any possible suspects have not been released. A crime scene is currently being established and the investigation is in its early stages.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

