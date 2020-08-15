Victim dies in shooting on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting on Murfreesboro Pike Friday night.

Police heard gunshots near Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive just after 8 p.m. Friday. They were able to locate the victim near 1038 Murfreesboro Pike, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time. If you have any information on what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.