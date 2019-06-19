Victim dies after shooting in Antioch McDonald’s parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead after he was shot outside a McDonalds in Antioch on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the location off of Bell Road on Hickory Hollow Lane just after 4:30 a.m.

The victim, 26-year-old Yaki Sayles of Creekwood Drive, suffered at least one gunshot wound to his torso.

Witnesses called 911 after they heard gunfire and said they found a man on the ground next to a silver Jeep that was backed into a parking space, according to Metro police.

A witness in the drive-thru lane told police they saw Sayles and another man having a conversation outside their vehicle in the parking lot. They heard what sounded like a gunshot and turned to see Sayles on the ground and a newer model blue, four-door sedan fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died as a result of his injuries later on Wednesday.

No suspect description was released but witnesses told Metro police a late-model blue Toyota Sonata or Camry left the scene after the shooting.

Officials said South Precinct Detectives are pursuing leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.

Click here to view News 2’s 2019 CrimeTracker homicide map.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.