Victim critically wounded after shooting in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department investigated a shooting in Midtown that left one person with critical injuries.

It was reported in the 1700 block of Church Street just after 2:00 a.m Sunday.

(Photo: WKRN)

Officers on scene said the male shooting victim was found by passersby next to a sports bar called HiFi Clyde’s Nashville. This was after they heard multiple gunshots, but police said it’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.