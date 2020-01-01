Breaking News
Victim critically injured in shooting off I-65

Victim critically injured in shooting off I-65

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rosa Parks I-65 shooting

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An investigation is underway after someone was critically injured in a shooting late Tuesday night off Interstate 65 in North Nashville. 

It happened near the exit ramp from the southbound lanes to the Rosa L. Parks exit just before midnight.  

Metro police reported the victim was shot inside a gray Nissan Altima. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.  

The ramp is expected to remain closed to traffic until at least 5 a.m. 

No additional information was immediately released. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Rosa Parks I-65 shooting
(Photo: WKRN)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar