Victim critically injured in shooting off I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An investigation is underway after someone was critically injured in a shooting late Tuesday night off Interstate 65 in North Nashville.

It happened near the exit ramp from the southbound lanes to the Rosa L. Parks exit just before midnight.

Metro police reported the victim was shot inside a gray Nissan Altima. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The ramp is expected to remain closed to traffic until at least 5 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

