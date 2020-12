NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was critically injured in a shooting at the Maple Crest Apartments off Nolensville Pike in South Nashville on Thursday evening.

Metro Police reports that the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Investigators say the victim was an adult and that there is not a suspect in custody at this time.

Additional details about the victim and what led up to the shooting are not yet available.