Victim critical after shooting near Harding Place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found on the ground across from a Hooter’s restaurant near Harding Place.

According to investigators, the victim was discovered at 9:31 p.m. at the intersection of Largo Drive and Traveller’s Inn Drive. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, whom has not been identified, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. No details on a possible suspect is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

