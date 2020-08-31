Victim critical after found shot multiple times at East Nashville Taco Bell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police said a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a Taco Bell on Brick Church Pike.

According to investigators, the man was shot multiple times in the abdomen. Details regarding a suspect and what led up to the shooting are not clear at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.