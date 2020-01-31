Breaking News
Manhunt underway in Mt. Juliet for suspect accused of ramming Metro police cruisers
1  of  16
Closings
Cheatham County Schools Christian Community School Clinton County Schools Fentress County Schools Grundy County Schools Houston County Schools Jackson County Schools Lebanon Special School District Maury County Schools New Children First Montessori Overton County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Southgate Children's Academy Stewart County Schools Warren County TN Schools Wilson County Schools

Music producer, Baeho “Bobby” Shin found guilty on multiple charges

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
baeho-bobby-shin_1546450918375.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The verdict for a music producer, Baeho “Bobby” Shin came in on Friday.

Shin was found guilty on three counts of aggravated assault, sexual battery, and kidnapping. He will be sentenced on April 2nd at 1 p.m.

A jury was seated in the trial of music producer, Baeho “Bobby” Shin on Monday, January 27th.

The victim took the stand earlier this week.

Shin is accused of kidnapping a woman, then physically and sexually assaulted her. The crime allegedly happened at a home on Whites Creek Pike in Joelton.

He was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2018 for holding the woman captive for six days.

Four months later, while out on bond, he was arrested for aggravated assault and false imprisonment involving the same woman.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar