Vehicles targeted in burglary spree at hotel near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a team of criminals accused of breaking into at least nine vehicles at a hotel near the Nashville airport early Friday morning.

The thefts occurred at the Sheraton Music City Hotel on McGavock Pike around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 witnesses reported a vehicle pulled up to the hotel and multiple people jumped out. They began breaking into the vehicles and were off the property within two minutes.

Mainly trucks were targeted in the spree and Metro police said all the vehicles had visible valuables taken, including toolbags, laptops and more.

No suspect descriptions were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

