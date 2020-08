WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vehicle stolen from Nashville was found crashed into a tree in Williamson County early Thursday morning.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the stolen Ford Taurus was found on Pewitt Road in Fairview around 6 a.m.

Deputies told News 2 the vehicle was abandoned after hitting the tree and there was no pursuit. A resident spotted the vehicle and called it in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550.