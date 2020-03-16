Vehicle involved in Henry County gun store robbery crashes in Clarksville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are searching for four people who reportedly ran after crashing a vehicle used in the robbery of a Henry County gun store.

According to Clarksville police, the vehicle involved was spotted in Stewart County early Monday morning, then crossed into Montgomery County.

The driver wrecked around 5 a.m. near 101st Parkway and Bevard Road and the people inside ran off, officers said.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area of the crash is urged to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.

