Vanderbilt Assistant Police Chief arrested on DUI charges

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Assistant Police Chief of the Vanderbilt University Police Department was arrested in Clarksville on DUI charges.

Clarksville police say Ricky Burr was arrested Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence, open container, possession of a handgun while under the influence and violation of implied consent law.

Assistant Chief Burr has been in law enforcement for 15 years, nine of which have been spent at Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt University released the following statement regarding Burr’s arrest:

“We are aware of this incident. We take seriously any report of a criminal offense by a member of our community. When a Vanderbilt University employee is arrested, the person typically is placed on administrative leave while the university investigates; any alleged violation of the law by a VUPS officer also is reported to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Office of Professional Accountability. The university will take action based on the outcome of its investigation, as appropriate, to ensure that the campus is as safe as possible.”