Vandal sought for ‘spewing profanities’ on radio at Murfreesboro COVID testing site

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are searching for the man who vandalized a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Incident Command vehicle and “spewed profanities” at a COVID-19 testing site last week.

Officers responded to the State Farm testing site on Memorial Boulevard just before 9 p.m. on March 3 after a dispatcher with Rutherford County Emergency Management reported hearing radio transmissions from an unknown person.

When police arrived, they said they found a window on the 2005 Winnebago was broken out, but it did not appear anything had been stolen from the vehicle.

Detectives obtained surveillance video that they said showed a man carrying an object in his hand, while checking doors at the State Farm building.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to e-mail crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.