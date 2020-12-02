Vacant East Nashville home destroyed by fire believed to be caused by arson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department is investigating a possible arson that destroyed a vacant home on the corner of Petway Avenue and North 12th Street last week.

According to NFD, the fire call went out just before 4:40 a.m. on November 24. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

When crews tried to attack the fire, the roof of the home collapsed into the interior, forcing fire crews to take a defensive approach. Firefighters were able to contain the fire from spreading to neighboring properties.

Investigators determined the fire was set intentionally, and are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about those involved in starting the fire.