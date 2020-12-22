Uptick in violent crime in Donelson has councilman looking for solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An increase in violent crimes in Donelson has the community concerned and the district’s councilman is looking to curb it.

“There has been an uptick in crime I think overall, but certainly in Donelson and most of it I believe seems to stem from our hospitality businesses,” Jeff Syracuse told News 2.

With it’s close proximity to the airport, councilman Syracue says District 15 has more motels and hotels than any other district combined.

“We are kind of the hospitality gateway for Nashville, so police have been very focused on where this crime is coming from,” he explained.

There have been a number of aggravated assaults to a string of recent commercial break-ins.

“We’ve had a rash of cars being broken into, hotel and motel properties. I think some of it is related to yearly holiday crime issues that do pop up, some of it of course is pandemic related for sure,” said Syracuse.

Specifically, he said there has been an increase in juvenile crime amid the pandemic.

“Juvenile crime is a tough one, because we know we are in the pandemic and all the ancillary issues there. All of our kids are at home and they are going to be starting back in January all virtual, so it certainly is a concern and a question that I’ve had is that contributing to some of the increase in juvenile crime that we’ve seen.”

He said the statistics are not only a concern, but a focus of his.

“My goal is to really transform this from a reactive situation to a more proactive situation,” Syracuse explained.

He said his work has begun with a goal to strengthen communication between the police precinct and area businesses.

“I have begun to basically create an organic neighborhood watch communication structure with all of our hospitality area businesses in the airport and Music Valley Opryland area. These are almost like regular neighborhood watch oriented type of meetings, but focused more from the business perspective and that they need a strong communication network just like our neighborhoods do.”

He hopes stronger communication will help police prioritize their resources and business owners to evaluate theirs.

“Our Hermitage precinct has offered free evaluation of their parking lot and facilities to help each hotel and motel operator focus their resources on just making sure they have a safe experience for all of our patrons. Having better control of your parking lot, making sure your entrance and exits are monitored and at certain hours of the night, perhaps even closing off to one, things like that,” said Syracuse.

He has already held two community meetings, but plans to hold the monthly meeting in the year ahead.