Upper Cumberland sting leads to 15 indictments for meth distribution

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a meth sting in the Upper Cumberland area that led to the arrest of 15 people.

Methamphetamines became the leading drug for TBI in 2019 and Director David Rausch says it’s taking over Tennessee.

“It is the cheapest drug out there,” Rausch said. “And it’s readily available which is why it’s prevalent and which is why we’re seeing the problem we’re seeing.”

Rausch says most of the supply is coming from south of the border and says it’s no secret that the cartel is operating in Middle Tennessee.

“We’re dealing with sellers, sellers of large volume of methamphetamine, bringing the product from other places into our communities to create addicts, which is what we want to stop,” District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway said.

Rausch fears that meth could become a bigger problem than what we saw nationwide with the opioid crisis, and says there are now more addicts that were introduced to opioids who could fall prey to meth.

“Now we have all these, unfortunately, all of these folks who have been exposed and are addicted, and they’re looking for that next piece. And that next piece is the upper and it’s methamphetamine,” Rausch said.

Dunaway said during Tuesday’s press conference that he plans to seek incarceration for each of the 15 people arrested.