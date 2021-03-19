Unmanned equipment helps Murfreesboro police arrest suspect

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police say on Thursday unmanned technology helped officers locate a wanted man barricaded inside his home.

Between a drone device and a surveillance robot, 37-year-old Shelton Hall was found buried in attic insulation without officers having to physically enter the home.

“It has revolutionized the way we operate,” said SWAT Team Captain Cary Gensemer, “It’s completely different putting in an unmanned vehicle into a dangerous situation.”

Gensemer said it was the first time he’s ever witnessed the live drone footage in a case.

“I was super impressed. I can make decisions based on what I’m seeing from this unmanned equipment,” said Gensemer.

While Murfreesboro Police does not currently own and operate their own drone equipment, they’re able to borrow one from the Rutherford County Fire Department with their operator upon request.

“He can fly it up and over showers with curtains drawn, fly it down into the shower to see if someone is hiding in the shower,” said Gensemer.

Gensemer said between both devices Hall was able to be apprehended successfully while also keeping his officers safe.

Hall was wanted on failure to appear and violation of parole charges. He is currently being held in Rutherford County on a $20,000 bond.