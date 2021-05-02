Unidentified woman found dead Sunday morning in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was found dead Sunday morning on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive underneath the Briley Parkway overpass.

Police say officers responded to the scene at around 6 a.m. after a passerby said they saw a woman lying in the parking area. The woman was found with bruises to her face and appeared to be in her 30s.

She also had two tattoos, one on her left forearm of an hour glass with the name “Pamela” and another on her lower back of a yin and yang symbol. No identification or cell phone was found on her person.

The Medical Examiner will work to positively identify her and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.