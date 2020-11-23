Underground concert venue burglarized in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance video shows two men who broke into a well-known concert venue in Grundy County over the weekend.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said the intruders were seen burglarizing The Caverns in Pelham around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, but it was not immediately clear what they stole from the business.

No additional details were provided by investigators.

Anyone with information about the burglary investigation is urged to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466.