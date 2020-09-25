Undercover officers witness shooting of young man in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville Thursday night.

Officers were working undercover just before 10 p.m. in the area of South Seventh Street, when they said they witnessed a man, armed with two guns, shoot another man who was attempting to run.

The 20-year-old shooting victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The gunman sped away from the shooting scene in a white BMW sedan, officers said.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.