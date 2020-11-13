Uber Eats driver shot after delivering food in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Uber Eats driver was shot after delivering food in Donelson Thursday night.

Metro police were called around 8 p.m. to Roma Pizza and Pasta on McCampbell Avenue, where the victim showed up with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, officers said.

According to police, the Uber Eats driver explained he delivered food to the area of Ironwood Drive and Surrey Road, then pulled over to the side of the road. He said two men walked up to his vehicle, tried to open the door, then fired at least one gunshot at him.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description was released.