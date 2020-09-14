Uber driver sought in Smyrna after possible kidnapping attempt

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smyrna police are searching for an Uber driver after they say a passenger jumped from his vehicle, believing she was about to be kidnapped.

Police said Jairo Alfonso Duarte, an Uber driver, picked up a passenger Friday from a location in Smyrna, then drove in the opposite direction of the passenger’s destination.

The passenger told officers she informed Duarte numerous times that he was going the wrong way, but he did not acknowledge her. She said she believed she was being kidnapped, so she jumped from the vehicle, as Duarte fled.

Smyrna police said Duarte, a Florida resident, was driving a blue Toyota Camry with Florida tag NLNV92.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Armstrong with the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5012 or e-mail kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.