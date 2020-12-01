U-Haul driver arrested after pursuit from Wilson County into Hermitage

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver of a U-Haul has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a pursuit from Wilson County into Hermitage Tuesday morning.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said his deputies had responded to a domestic-related call at an undisclosed location in the county. When they arrived, the sheriff said a woman jumped into a U-Haul and drove off.

After a pursuit, the woman was arrested near Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage, according to Sheriff Bryan. Her name and charges have not been released.

No additional information was immediately provided.

