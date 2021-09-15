Two Tennessee men arrested for a Kentucky murder

HICKORY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police arrested two Tennessee men suspected in a shooting that led to the death of a 28-year-old Kentucky man.

Troopers responded to a shooting on Mackenzie Circle in Hickory, Kentucky on August 24 that resulted in the death of Darian Williams.

Investigators said tips guided them to 32-year-old Alexander James of Nashville, Tennessee. The Graves County Grand Jury returned an indictment for Facilitation of Murder on September 10 for James.

Kentucky State Police along with the help Tennessee law enforcement were able to locate James at his Nashville residence where he was arrested. Currently, he is in Nashville awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

On September 14, Kentucky State Police obtained another arrest warrant in correlation to the murder for 32-year-old Enrique Decoursey of Smyrna, Tennessee.

Intelligence sources pointed that Decoursey, an over-the-road truck driver, was currently in eastern Maryland. Kentucky State Police contacted Maryland law enforcement who were able to find Decoursey’s truck near Upper Malboro, Maryland.

Decoursey was arrested and charged with murder and currently awaits for his extradition back to Kentucky.

Alexander James

Enrique Decoursey Source: Kentucky State Police

Other arrests are possible as detectives continue their investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to this murder is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at (502) 782-1800.