Two teens charged after police chase spans from Nashville to Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested two 18 year olds accused of fleeing from officers in Davidson County and leading them on a pursuit into Kentucky.

Deontay Staten and Anthony Stevenson have been charged with vehicle theft and evading an arrest.

According to police, the two drove a stolen 2017 Volkswagen Passat on I-65 North into Kentucky before bailing from the vehicle on I-65 South near the Ridgetop exit.

Using GPS information from the car, an MNPD auto theft detective located the stolen vehicle Friday morning at a Charlotte Pike Burger King. Responding officers attempted to stop the car when the driver fled.

Officers in a helicopter located the car in the Madison area. When the suspects saw the officers, they fled onto I-65 North into Kentucky. The police helicopter continued to follow the car, which turned around and began heading back towards Nashville.

When two Kentucky State Police troopers attempted to deploy spike strips on I-65 South, they were nearly struck by the fleeing suspects who stopped near Ridgetop where Stevenson was taken into custody. Staten fled on foot into a wood line but was apprehended a short time later.

The vehicle had been stolen Thursday night after it was left running and with the keys in the ignition outside a Herman Street home. The owner of the car told police she went inside of a friend’s house to deliver paperwork and when she returned, she saw her car being driven off at a high rate of speed.

Staten and Stevenson are being held in the Metro jail on a $35,000 bond each. Additional charges in Kentucky are pending.