Two teens arrested in connection to deadly shooting of Murfreesboro man

Corey Lillard Jr. (pictured) and a 17-year-old male juvenile are accused in the shooting death of 32-year-old Javarius Malone on Gunnerson Avenue (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police Department has arrested two teens in connection to the Sunday, Sept. 27 death of Javarius Malone on Gunnerson Avenue.

According to MPD, 18-year-old Corey Lillard, Jr. and a 17-year-old male juvenile were both charged with first-degree murder on Saturday. Lillard was found hiding in a closet at a home on Center Pointe Drive when officers made the arrest. Police detained the juvenile as he was walking on Old Lascassas Road, and arrested him after interviewing him.

Lillard is at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. The 17-year-old is in custody at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to Gunnerson Avenue, where they said they located 32-year-old Malone with a gunshot wound to the chest. Malone was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.