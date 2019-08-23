Two teens arrested for drive-by shooting, police seek two more

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police arrest two teens for attempted murder and are looking for two others possibly involved in a drive-by shooting.

On July 28, police responded to a house on Church Street in Dickson that officers say had been fired at multiple times.

Apparently, there were four people in the home during the shooting.

According to police, the gunshots came from a Ford Explorer from an alley behind the house.

Just this week, after two separate pursuits, police took two 16 year olds into custody.

They were charged with with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of felony vandalism and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. One suspect also faces a drug possession charge.

The teens in custody at a Williamson County detention center, have an extensive record, according to police.

Investigators believe there were two others involved in this scary situation.

If you know anything regarding the two other suspects, please call Dickson Police at (615) 441-9507, or leave an anonymous tipline at 615-441-9555.