CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are asking for the public’s help in finding two people wanted for aggravated burglary.

The police department says the two suspects burglarized a home in the 900 block of Hunter Lane at around 1 a.m. Sunday. The suspects were possibly driving a small, white 2-door car.

Source: Clarksville Police Department

Anyone with information on the burglary should contact Detective Howard at 931-648-0656 ext. 6662, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.