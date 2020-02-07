Two people on parole in 2008 murder case face drug charges in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lengthy drug investigation ended with the arrest of two people who were previously convicted in a 2008 murder case.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said this case started when officers were getting a lot of complaints about drug trafficking involving a local resident.

Police worked this case with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Task Force detectives.

Thursday, investigators served search warrants at a home on Holloway Drive and a home on Atkinson Road – both in Lebanon.

Authorities discovered 2,206 suspected Xanax pills, 3.5 ounces of suspected MDMA/Molly, 24 grams of crack cocaine, approximately $13,000 in US currency, a pound of marijuana and a loaded semi-automatic handgun

They identified Labryan Clemmons as the supplier and Cecelia Beasley as the co-conspirator.

“We received multiple complaints from residents who suspected drug trafficking at the two residences belonging to Beasley and Clemmons,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a statement. “Both of these individuals have a very lengthy history involving dangerous acts of crime. I fully commend the detectives and officers from both agencies who conducted a very thorough investigation.”

Clemmons is currently on parole for second-degree murder and drug offenses in Lebanon from 2008.

Beasley is also on parole for accessory after the fact of second-degree murder as well as drug offenses in the same case.