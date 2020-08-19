Two people facing vehicular homicide charges following Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver and passenger face multiple charges after a deadly crash on Bell Road Sunday.

The driver, 23-year-old Jose Damaso-Hernandez, faces two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, driving without a license, and no proof of insurance. His passenger, 21-year-old Sadia Bonnilla-Gomez, also faces vehicular homicide charges, in addition to aggravated child abuse. A five-year-old girl in their pickup truck was unsecured in a safety seat and received minor injuries.

Police say Damaso-Hernandez and Bonnilla-Gomez were in a Ford F-150 that crashed head-on into a Scion sedan. Both 21-year-old Dalton Williams and 25-year-old Samantha Peevyhouse from Centerville were killed.

Damaso-Hernandez remains hospitalized with critical injuries and will be arrested upon being discharged. Police say his blood alcohol content was .14%.