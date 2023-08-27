HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Two young men from Middle Tennessee were arrested after they reportedly fled from Kentucky authorities in a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Hopkinsville Police Department said officers were called to the Oak Tree Villa Drive area on Saturday, Aug. 26, after a city camera spotted a stolen vehicle, but when police arrived, the vehicle was leaving a parking lot and hit a law enforcement vehicle with emergency lights and sirens on.

The radio station said all four people in the vehicle — identified as 20-year-old Ka’Bari Carr of Dover, 18-year-old Javeon Mayo of Clarksville, and two minors — tried to flee the area, but they were all caught.

Police said a handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition was found in the vehicle, WKDZ Radio reported.

According to officials, both Carr and Mayo are being held at the Christian County Detention Center, facing the following charges in connection with Saturday’s incident:

First-degree criminal mischief

Using restricted ammunition during a felony (no shots)

Receiving stolen property worth at least $10,000

Second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor

First-degree fleeing or evading police (in a vehicle)

First-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot)

In addition, Carr was reportedly charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

No additional details have been shared about the two minors who were involved in the pursuit.