Two men wounded in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting occurred in the Napier Homes area of South Nashville.

According to Metro Police, the original call occurred on the 700 block of Lewis Street where a 17-year-old male was located with a gunshot wound to the leg. A second 32-year-old male victim was located on the 10 block of Fairfield Avenue with a gunshot wound to the wrist.

Metro Police have no information about a possible suspect at this time. Investigators with the Hermitage Precinct and Metro Police Youth Services are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.