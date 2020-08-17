Two men charged in murder, rape of Hickman County mother

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men have been indicted on several counts including the murder and rape of a 29-year-old woman, Carolyn Pope, whose body was found wrapped in a sheet and covered in debris in a wooded area off Lyles Road in October. At the time it appeared she had died from a drug overdose.

Christopher Scott Hall and Mitchell Dean Hinderliter are both charged with first-degree homicide, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and false reporting.

Hindliter is charged with the rape of Pope and Hall is charged with facilitation of rape.

The autopsy obtained by News 2 reveals the contributory cause of death is listed as acute combined drug intoxication. Pope had fentanyl, meth, and heroin in her system. The report also notes that asphyxia could not be ruled out as a cause of death, but due to the body’s state of decomposition, the medical examiner couldn’t determine for certain whether it was a factor.

Detectives with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the charges stemmed from interviews as well as the medical examiner’s findings.

Carolyn Pope (Photo: Submitted)

Pope lived in Fairview with her grandma and 5-year-old daughter. Her grandmother reported her missing on October 13. Investigators quickly found her vehicle at Hall’s residence.

According to the October arrest warrants, after being questioned multiple times and making numerous false statements, Hinderliter said he was contacted by Hall on October 12, 2019, and was told Pope had possibly overdosed on drugs. The report states Hinderliter told investigators that he went to Hall’s home on Tidwell Lane and saw Pope deceased in the backseat of her car covered in a blanket and that he drove Hall and Pope’s body to an isolated spot off Lyles Road, where Hall disposed of her body.

Pope’s boyfriend and estranged husband, Dustin Kelly, told News 2 Monday that he’s grateful for law enforcement’s work and hopes the two men will never walk the streets again.

“It’s been a long, long ride, it’s been a real hard ride,” Kelly said. “I just want to see justice for her and this never happens to anybody else’s family again, mother, daughter, little Ellie May has to grow up without her mom for just an evil act.”

Kelly is not the father of the child, but told News 2 she is living with the grandmother.

The two men have been in jail since the original charges of abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering.