NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say two juveniles are back behind bars after escaping from a youth detention center.

The two escaped from the True Core Behavioral Facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike. Police were called around 7:30 Wednesday night. A perimeter was set up around the facility.

Officers found one of the males in a wooded area adjacent to the facility. The other was found in the boiler room of the building.