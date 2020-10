NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after two men were found with life-threatening injuries at GC Electronics on the 2700 block of Old Elm Hill Pike.

According to Metro Police, the call came in around 7:30 p.m. The two male victims were shot multiple times and were transported to a local area hospital where they were reported dead.

At this time, no known motive or suspect information has been given.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.