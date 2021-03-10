Two charged in Giles County burglaries

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two suspect were charged for several burglaries in Giles County.

Deputies started investigating a burglary at a home on Elkton Pike last weekend.

That’s what led them to Sean Christianson and Robert Mitchell. Deputies recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen property at Christianson’s property in Elkton.

They said Mitchell was also implicated in the burglaries and taken into custody.

Both suspects are facing several charges including burglary theft of property and vandalism.

The Elkton Police department is also prosecuting the two for their involvement in several burglaries in their jurisdiction as well.

Both suspects remain in the Giles County jail with no bond.