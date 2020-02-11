Two arrested on multiple charges after Sumner County pursuit

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested on various charges after fleeing during a traffic stop and leading multiple agencies on a pursuit through Sumner County.

On February 11, Hendersonville Police attempted to stop a car in the parking lot of an Exxon gas station on North Anderson Lane. The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Jhirme Staten, initially stopped and then fled while the officer was trying to speak to him.

A passenger in the backseat of the car fell out of the car and was injured as the car drove toward East Main Street.

The vehicle was found a short time later by Gallatin Police and was pursued by Sumner County Sheriff’s Office deputies until the vehicle broke down in the Portland area. Staten and another passenger, 27-year-old Rebecca Loucks, were taken into custody.

Staten was booked into Sumner County Jail on charges of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license, and window tint violation. Staten was also wanted on charges of rape of a child out of Davidson County, four counts of community supervision violation by a felony offender, one count of sex offender registry violation 3rd offense, three counts of misdemeanor community supervision violation, and one count of violation of a court order with an original charge of criminal impersonation.

Loucks was not charged in the fleeing incident but was booked into Sumner County Jail when it was discovered she was wanted on a theft charge out of Montgomery County.

The passenger who fell out of the car was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

If you have any information on this or other cases, you’re asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Tips can also be submitted via text to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.