Two arrested on drug and weapons charges after pursuit into Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police investigators arrested two men Wednesday night after a pursuit of a vehicle into Rutherford County led to a crash.

Two of three suspects in the vehicle; 20-year-old Montana Johnson, and 21-year-old Marvin Massey; were apprehended after a brief foot chase. A third suspect has not been identified and is still on the run.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The incident began in the area of Maury and Fain Streets when investigators saw the men inside a silver Chrysler 300 move down in their seats to avoid being seen by officers. When two officers stopped and approached the car and gave commands to open a window, one of the men jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off narrowly missing the officers.

Officers spotted the car a short time later getting onto Interstate 40 from Fairfield Avenue.

According to Metro Police, the vehicle crashed with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County while trying to change lanes. Inside the vehicle, three pistols and 25 grams of crack cocaine were found.

Massey is charged with felony cocaine possession, gun possession by a convicted felon, gun possession during a drug offense, evading arrest, and two counts of aggravated assault. Massey was convicted of aggravated assault in November 2018 and received a 6-year sentence.

Johnson is charged with felony cocaine possession, unlawful gun possession, and evading arrest.

Charges are pending against the third suspect once he is identified. Metro Police Juvenile Crime Task Force, Tennessee Highway Patrol, LaVergne Police Department, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage