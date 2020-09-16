Two arrested in Mt. Juliet after crashing stolen truck and running from officers

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested Tuesday night after crashing a stolen truck into a guardrail and running away from police officers.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, an officer attempted to pull over a Ford pick-up truck driven by 34-year-old Jonathon Clark of Dickson, after the vehicle’s registration plate did not match. The truck reportedly failed to stop, and the officer did not pursue it.

Moments later, officers potted the same truck turning down a dead-end roadway and attempted to stop it again. During this, Clark almost struck a patrol car.

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police)

In an attempt to stop Clark, officers deployed spike strips to deflate the truck’s tires and were successful. The truck crashed into a guardrail at Mt. Juliet Road and Interstate 40 where Clark and his passenger, 33-year-old Cassie Spann of White Bluff, ran from the truck into a wooded area.

Officers were able to arrest Spann behind a Shell gas station. Clark ran to a Comfort Suites motel and was arrested while attempting to hide behind an ice machine.

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police)

Investigators soon learned that the truck was stolen out of Houston County on July 16. In addition, various needles were found in the truck and Clark was driving on a revoked driver’s license and was wanted out of Dickson County.

Clark was charged with reckless endangerment, felony evading, theft of property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Spann was charged with misdemeanor evading and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Clark and Spann were booked into Wilson County Jail.